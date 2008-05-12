Peter Moore, PlayStation Lover

Of course the current EA Sports boss does! Just because he worked for Microsoft doesn't mean he actually hates Sony's game machine. Why would he? Says Moore:

I absolutely love the PlayStation.

You know what: He's a businessman, not some insane fanboy. He'll "love" whoever keeps him employed and "hate" whoever threatens to keep him out of a job. No surprises here.

