The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Peter Moore Wants More "Shallow Pool" Wii Games

Cut Peter Moore and he bleeds neon green. Since last September, the former Xbox exec has been heading up EA Sports. He's had to drop the Xbox 360-is-teh-best rhetoric! Though, sometimes corporate spin habits are hard to break. Just listen to Moore describe how EA must make greater Wii efforts, like with EA's Wii game branding, All-Play:

It's like how swimming pools have a deep end and a shallow end. EA Sports has really only built a swimming pool with a deep end. It's intimidating for a lot of people to jump right in the deep end. With All-Play, we're building a shallow end.

Shallow end? Surely, there are better casual Wii game analogies. Somewhere.
EA Looks to Wii [MSNBC Thanks, ranzchic!][Pic]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles