Phil Harrison Talks Alone in the Dark



GameVideos has an interview up with Phil Harrison about the upcoming Alone in the Dark game. He doesn't really shed a whole lotta new light on the game, which is fine because the included in-game videos do plenty of that. If you watch through the entire interview you'll get a look at the game's new DVD menu interface, how the game uses items and weapons together, some nice cut-scenes and a bit of the puzzles. It's definitely worth a watch for fans of Alone in the Dark. Personally, I'm a huge fan of the franchise from back in the day. Even though this game looks pretty slick, I'm still worried it won't live up to my memories of playing the game back in the early 90s.