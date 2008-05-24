GameVideos has an interview up with Phil Harrison about the upcoming Alone in the Dark game. He doesn't really shed a whole lotta new light on the game, which is fine because the included in-game videos do plenty of that. If you watch through the entire interview you'll get a look at the game's new DVD menu interface, how the game uses items and weapons together, some nice cut-scenes and a bit of the puzzles. It's definitely worth a watch for fans of Alone in the Dark. Personally, I'm a huge fan of the franchise from back in the day. Even though this game looks pretty slick, I'm still worried it won't live up to my memories of playing the game back in the early 90s.
Phil Harrison Talks Alone in the Dark
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink