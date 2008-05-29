The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Phil Harrison "Would Hope" PS3 Alone In The Dark Gets Trophies

Before his new gig at Atari/Infogrames, Phil Harrison did tons of cheerleading for Home during his tenure at Sony. But Home keeps getting pushed back, causing PS3 owners to wonder if and when PS3 games will get Achievement-like trophies for Home. Since the PS3 version of Atari's Alone in the Dark isn't out until spring, it is possible for the game to have trophies? Let's ask new Atari/Infogrames exec Phil Harrison:

If the libraries are available, then yeah, I would hope that the PS3 version can take advantage of that.

"Would hope"? Heck Phil, everyone would hope that.

Harrison Unsure [Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles