Phil Harrison "Would Hope" PS3 Alone In The Dark Gets Trophies

Before his new gig at Atari/Infogrames, Phil Harrison did tons of cheerleading for Home during his tenure at Sony. But Home keeps getting pushed back, causing PS3 owners to wonder if and when PS3 games will get Achievement-like trophies for Home. Since the PS3 version of Atari's Alone in the Dark isn't out until spring, it is possible for the game to have trophies? Let's ask new Atari/Infogrames exec Phil Harrison:

If the libraries are available, then yeah, I would hope that the PS3 version can take advantage of that.

"Would hope"? Heck Phil, everyone would hope that.

