Pitfall Harry Swings To The Wii

Activision is once again excavating the Pitfall franchise, this time for an all-new adventure on the Wii called Pitfall: The Big Adventure. Fair enough. The game is under development by Edge of Reality, creators of Pitfall: The Lost Expedition for the PS2 as well as Sega's upcoming Hulk game. The title will feature over 60 levels of adventuring utilising the Wii controls as you would expect for a guy who made his name swinging on vines.

"Pitfall is one of the most legendary franchises in the history of videogames, so we look forward to releasing a new version exclusively for Wii," said Dave Oxford, Activision Publishing. "What could be more fun than using the Wii Remote™ to swing on a vine over blood thirsty crocodiles as retro-cool Pitfall Harry?!"

Aw crap, you had me until you tossed the phrase retro-cool in there. You can't pull off retro-cool unless your Pitfall Harry is a bunch of blocks on top of each other running through fully-rendered 3D environments. Now there's a game I'd buy in a heartbeat. Pitfall: The Big Adventure is headed your way this Spring.