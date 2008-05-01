PixelJunk Monster Encore - Wife Powered

The Official PlayStation Blog has posted details on the upcoming expansion pack to the utterly charming Q-Games title PixelJunk Monsters, due out next month on the PlayStation Network. The expansion will introduce players to Toki Island, with 15 new levels, 5 all-new music tracks from Otograph, and a few item changes to keep things fresh. Along with the new details, the OPSB have posted a short interview with Q-Games President Dylan Cuthbert, in which he explains the true driving force behind the expansion.

"...my wife simply loved the game so much she would badger me every day for more levels, so in the end I caved in."

You hear that folks? If you want a sequel or expansion to a video game, leave the devs alone. It's their spouses we want. Marriage - bringing evil plans to fruition since the dawn of history.

