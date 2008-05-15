Platinum Games Blowout!

Looks like those Platinum Games rumours are true. Things like a mulit-page article in this week's Famitsu magazine tend to confirm things like that. There's 3D action title Bayonetta for the PS3 and the Xbox 360>. The angel-battling game features a protagonist with gun-feet. The game is being directed by Hideki Kamiya, the creator of Devil May Cry and director of Okami. The other game Famitsu mentions is Infinite Line, which is apparently being co-developed with Nude Maker.