PlayStation 3 Getting 2.35 Firmware "Shortly" (As In Right Now) Eric Lempell, Director of PlayStation Network Operations, writes on the official PlayStation blog that PS3 owners will be downloading new firmware revision
any minute starting right now, a "relatively minor" update that will "improve stability of some PS3 titles." Officially, "this upcoming firmware update isn't related to GTA IV" so don't get your hopes up too high, folks!
