The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PlayStation 3 Outsells 360 In Europe

During his keynote speech at Sony PlayStation Day London '08, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe head David Reeves announced that the PS3 had officially overtaken the Xbox 360 in European sales.

I am delighted to be able announce today that we have sold more PlayStation 3s throughout Europe than Xbox 360 - even though they launched sixteen months before PS3.

More than 5 million PS3 systems have been sold across Europe, with PS2 and PSP numbers equally as impressive at 48 million and 12 million respectively.

These numbers are a testament to the strength of the PlayStation brand throughout our region, the ever-increasing number of titles being launched, the rich content on offer and its appeal to different demographics and cultures.

Different demographics and cultures that will likely viciously savage each other in the comments section following this news.

PS3 has outsold Xbox 360 in Europe [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles