US PlayStation Store Update: DBZZZZ...

Anime fans? This one's for you! The PlayStation Store update kicks off with the PlayStation 3 version of Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit, giving fans of convoluted cheeseball fighting dramas something to kill the time before the full game is released in June. The cel shading doesn't stop there, as a trailer for Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm keeps the anime-inspired fighting fun going. A pair of demos for the PS3 and PSP round out the playables, with new content for Rock Band, Hot Shots Golf Out of Bounds and Rocketmen keeping those titles fresh. There's new echochrome content, too, but that will be delivered in-game. The full list, and potential Dragon Ball Z discussion, is after the jump! Yay!
Games and Demos
Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit demo
Overlord Raising Hell demo
Secret Agent Clank demo (for PSP)
Expansions and Add-Ons
Rock Band tracks ($US 1.99 each) - "Kool Thing" by Sonic Youth, "Train In Vain" by The Clash and "Hanging on the Telephone" by Blondie
Hot Shots Golf Out of Bounds characters ($US 0.99 each)
* Gloria - Expert Skill Level
* Alex - Intermediate Skill Level
Rocketmen: It Came From Uranus! expansion ($US 4.95)
Karaoke Revolution Presents: American Idol Encore songs ($US 1.49 each) - There are 21 of them!
Game Videos
NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm trailer
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe "Gamer's Day" trailer
Movie and Television Trailers
Pineapple Express trailer
Saawariya trailer
Wallpapers and Themes
Haze theme
Overlord Raising Hell theme
Overlord Raising Hell wallpaper
echochrome themes (for PSP and PS3)
