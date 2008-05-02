PlayStation Store Update: echochrome Edition

This week's PlayStation Store store update doesn't shy away from a game release like some people did, bringing the mind-bending puzzler echochrome to North American PlayStation 3s and PSPs. It's the main draw this week, with a Dark Sector demo available for those with tightly shut virtual wallets and a taste for first-person throwing. It's low key, but a whole mess of Rock Band tracks, wallpapers and videos await you after the jump.

All prices in USD.

Games and Demos

echochrome ($9.99) for PS3

echochrome ($9.99) for PSP

Dark Sector demo (free)

Expansions and Add-ons

Rock Band tracks ($1.99 each) - "Zero" by Smashing Pumpkins, "Time-Sick Son of a Grizzly Bear" and "Red Tandy" The Mother Hips

Karaoke Revolution Presents: American Idol Encore tracks ($1.49 each) - There are 42 of 'em!

Game Videos

Battlefield: Bad Company "Redford Blog" video

echochrome trailer

Dead Space "Announcement" trailer

Dead Space "Ship Date" trailer

Kung Fu Panda trailer

NBA Ballers: Chosen One TV spot

Turok "Kane Gameplay" trailer

Turok "Bring It" trailer

Themes and Wallpapers

echochrome wallpapers (x4)

Kung Fu Panda wallpapers (x3)