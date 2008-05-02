PlayStation Store Update: echochrome Edition

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This week's PlayStation Store store update doesn't shy away from a game release like some people did, bringing the mind-bending puzzler echochrome to North American PlayStation 3s and PSPs. It's the main draw this week, with a Dark Sector demo available for those with tightly shut virtual wallets and a taste for first-person throwing. It's low key, but a whole mess of Rock Band tracks, wallpapers and videos await you after the jump.

All prices in USD.

Games and Demos
echochrome ($9.99) for PS3
echochrome ($9.99) for PSP
Dark Sector demo (free)

Expansions and Add-ons
Rock Band tracks ($1.99 each) - "Zero" by Smashing Pumpkins, "Time-Sick Son of a Grizzly Bear" and "Red Tandy" The Mother Hips
Karaoke Revolution Presents: American Idol Encore tracks ($1.49 each) - There are 42 of 'em!

Game Videos
Battlefield: Bad Company "Redford Blog" video
echochrome trailer
Dead Space "Announcement" trailer
Dead Space "Ship Date" trailer
Kung Fu Panda trailer
NBA Ballers: Chosen One TV spot
Turok "Kane Gameplay" trailer
Turok "Bring It" trailer

Themes and Wallpapers
echochrome wallpapers (x4)
Kung Fu Panda wallpapers (x3)

