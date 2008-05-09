US PlayStation Store Update: Haze!

Remember the dark days? The PlayStation Store update Thursdays with nary a downloadable worth the background download? Long gone, we hope, forever! This week, there's plenty of stuff to slake your download thirst, with demos for Haze, GRID and The Bourne Conspiracy joining extra content for PixelJunk Monsters, Guitar Hero III and Rock Band. Some of the media released over the past couple weeks, including some from Sony's recent event in London can now be watched on The Big Screen, including that lovely looking Mirror's Edge trailer. The full list is post jump!

Games and Demos

Haze demo

The Bourne Conspiracy demo

GRID demo

SOCOM: Fireteam Bravo 2 demo for PSP

Add-ons and Expansions

PixelJunk Monsters Encore expansion ($US 5.99)

Guitar Hero III "Muse Track Pack" ($US 6.25) - "Exo-Politics", "Stockholm Syndrome" and "Supermassive Black Hole" by Muse

Rock Band tracks ($US 1.99 each) - "Date with the Night" by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, "It Hurts" by Angels & Airwaves and "This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race" by Fall Out Boy

Rock Band "Scene Pack" ($US 5.49)

Game Videos

WipEout HD trailer

Mirror's Edge trailer

Mercenaries 2 "Payback" trailer

Overlord: Raising Hell trailer

The Wheelman trailer

TNA Impact! "Gamer's Day" trailer

PlayStation 3 "What You Need" video

Movie and Television Trailers

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull teaser trailer

The Love Guru trailer

Iron Man trailer

Wallpapers and Themes

PixelJunk Monsters wallpapers

PixelJunk Monsters theme

Sports theme