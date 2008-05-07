PlayTV Hits Europe & Australia In September

Looks like those SCE Australia reports were spot-on. At yesterday's SCEE event in London, Sony announced that PlayTV - Sony Europe's HDTV tuner & recorder for the PS3 - would be launching in Europe sometime in September, for the price of €99/£80. No idea how well this kind of thing will do at market (it's an awful lot of money considering it's skimming off your PS3's HDD), but as someone yet to fork out for a HD tuner for my own TV, I'll be keeping an eye on it later this year regardless.
PlayTV Dated, Priced [Next-Gen]
Looks like those SCE Australia reports were spot-on. At yesterday's SCEE event in London, Sony announced that PlayTV - Sony Europe's HDTV tuner & recorder for the PS3 - would be launching in Europe sometime in September, for the price of €99/£80. No idea how well this kind of thing will do at market (it's an awful lot of money considering it's skimming off your PS3's HDD), but as someone yet to fork out for a HD tuner for my own TV, I'll be keeping an eye on it later this year regardless.
HD content has been available in Australia for a while now, In fact it is perfect for us as we have Free HD DVB-T and crap cable tv. Sure, the Cable has lots of stuff but mostly old rubbish... So bring on PlayTV! I agree that it should be a little cheaper though.