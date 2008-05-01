The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Please, Stop Giving Peter Molyneux Too Much Credit

Molyneux, Molyneux, Molyneux! That's all we hear PETER MOLYNEUX!! In the famed game designer's defence, he tells The Guardian:

For a long, long time I've been credited unduly... Not so much these days, because the role of a designer is much, much more understood. But for a very long time, I was way, way over-credited for many things.

Warms your heart doesn't it? Peter Molyneux saying he's gotten too much credit. Fuzzy feelings all around.
Molyneux Interview [The Guardian via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles