Please, Stop Giving Peter Molyneux Too Much Credit

Molyneux, Molyneux, Molyneux! That's all we hear PETER MOLYNEUX!! In the famed game designer's defence, he tells The Guardian:
For a long, long time I've been credited unduly... Not so much these days, because the role of a designer is much, much more understood. But for a very long time, I was way, way over-credited for many things.
Warms your heart doesn't it? Peter Molyneux saying he's gotten too much credit. Fuzzy feelings all around.
Molyneux Interview [The Guardian via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]
