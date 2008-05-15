Pokemon Platinum Announced, Due In The Spring

Yeah, you read that right. New. Pokemans. Prepare yourself (though don't get too excited). Although strongly hinted at last month (and subsequently spilled in a few Japanese mags earlier in the week), it's only now had its wraps officially taken off by Nintendo. Titled Pokemon Platinum, it's due sometime in the Spring. Those hoping for a new, full Pokemon adventure will be disappointed to hear it's just an expansion to Diamond/Pearl (much like Pokemon Yellow, back in the day). Those happy with any Pokemon they can get , however, should still be tickled pink. Click through for a couple of new, teeny screens.

