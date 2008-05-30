Poor Kaz Had No Idea Phil Was Going To Atari

Seeing as the pair were running the show as far as the PlayStation brand was concerned, you'd think Kaz Hirai and Phil Harrison would have at least discussed Phil's move to Infogrames, yes? No. Turns out big Phil's move was as much a surprise to Kaz as it was the rest of us:

At the time, I didn't know he was going to Atari. It was obviously a surprise when he told me he was going to move on. But, you know, it's a small industry and he's obviously remained in it and from his perspective, it was a great thing to move on to a new challenge.

Oh...oh Kaz. There, there. You're still beautiful, OK? It was him, not you. Him.

Kaz Hirai interview...[Three Speech]