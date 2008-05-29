PopCap: UK Workers Should Play Online At Work

PopCap, paragon portal of the casual clickfest, wants desk jockeys in the UK to spend more of their office hours playing casual games online. To support its efforts, the company is claiming that banning personal internet use in the office is costing UK businesses £4 billion ($US 7.85 billion) a year.

Workers unable to visit social networking, dating, shopping and gaming sites on office time, PopCap said, have reduced staff efficiency and morale. The casual games company even brought in a Goldsmiths University Psychologist, Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic, to study the impact of personal internet bans on employee productivity.

Plus, the report suggests, the 71 percent of employees who sneak online to mess around when they're not supposed to probably feel "frowned upon," even resentful of their workplace. 47 percent of PopCap's survey subjects said they felt their boss would rather they take a five minute "fag break" (that's cigarettes, guys) than surf online.

So, demoralised UK workers, PopCap apparently calls on you to help your economy by playing some Peggle on the job! Steely-eyed supervisors relent!