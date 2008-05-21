Postal Blu-ray Coming In August

Statistically speaking, the chance of you catching Uwe Boll's Postal in the theatre is extremely low, and now that we are all feeling either saddened or mildly bemused at his plight with the film adaptation of Running With Scissors' over-the-top game franchise I'm sure we're itching to catch the film when it hits retail outlets. We'll have our chance on August 26th, the day newbie blu-ray publisher UMVD Visual Entertainment has slated for the high-definition release. High-Def Digest has an interesting description for the release in their announcement post.

Directed by much-derided shlockmeister Uwe Boll, 'Postal' stars Zack Ward as a misfit who sets out to rob his local amusement park while getting mixed-up with a faction of the Taliban. Barely released in U.S. cinemas last year, the film grossed less than $US 5 million at the box office domestically.

Interesting. I suppose saying less than $US 5 million does cover everything from $US 1 on up. Let's just hope more than four retailers pick up the disc when it comes out.

