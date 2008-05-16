Postal Opening On Four Screens (Yes, FOUR)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Uwe Boll's Postal is getting a limited release. A very, very limited release. Make that very, very, very limited. Four theatres, actually. Says Boll via press release:

Theatrical distributors are boycotting Postal because of its political content. We were prepared to open on 1500 screens all across America on May 23rd. Any multiplex in the U.S. should have space for us, but they're afraid... We have even tried to buy a few screens in New York and Los Angeles, and they won't let us even rent the theatres! I urge independent exhibitors to contact us and book 'Postal'! Audiences have been expecting the film and I don't think exhibitors should censor what gets played in U.S. theatres.

The movie will open on May 23rd in four cities on four movie screens. Yep.

  petey Guest

    Who are the unfortunate souls playing host to Boll's latest abomination?

    0
  McTalon Guest

    proof that Nazi Gold can't buy you everything

    0

