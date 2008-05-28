The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Postal Opens On 13 Screens, Box Office Take A Mystery

Oh! Uwe Boll's movie adaptation of Postal came out this weekend and we totally forgot about it. That might have something to do with the fact that it opened on thirteen screens. That's obviously small potatoes but far, far better than the four screens it was reported to bow on previously. Variety's The Cut Scene looked into Postal's opening weekend—it went up against Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull which did $US 126 million—and found out that the movie raked in... well, they have no idea. Yes, that's weird. Not screening for critics is one thing, but keeping hush hush on your take is something else.

Postal's Box Office mystery [The Cut Scene]

