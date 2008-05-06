The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Press Gets Hands On Resistance 2 Tomorrow

Sony Computer Entertainment Europe's press day is set to hit tomorrow and lucky European press types will get a chance to check out Resistance 2, Go! Explore and HOME. To celebrate the European Playstation Store will be getting two updates, one featuring a Haze Demo and the other sending out demos for GRID and The Bourne Conspiracy.

I don't know this for a fact, but I'd suspect that since SCEA's Gamers Day isn't until a week from Friday that Sony may embargo coverage of the European Gamer's Day until that Friday or the following week. Of course they could just let the news trickle out as their Gamer's Days happen, that just isn't how it usually works. Either way, lots of exciting Playstation 3 and Playstation Portable news coming this month.

Sony Invents Playstation Day, Celebrates w/ Demos [British Gaming ]

