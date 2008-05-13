Metal Gear Solid 4 Presser!

A buzzer just sounded! Literally. The lights have gone down and I'm in the dark. Good thing I have an illuminated MacBook Pro, amirite. There's an ad for Sony phones and now Uniqlo. Just like before a movie. There's a funny no smoking ad with MGS theme exclamation points. Hahaha, now there are a bunch of phoney MGS themed ads like for guns and stuff. Great stuff.

Watching the MGS4 opening on a huge movie screen in full Dolby Digital sound. Beautiful stuff. It starts with Old Snake wearing a hooded outfit in the back of a truck. The sound is truly amazing. The credits role as it goes from gameplay to unable. Great mix of game play and cut scenes.

If you are thinking of purchasing MGS4, you really ought to play it in a movie theatre.

Man, we just watched a killer in-game shootout and credits are STILL GOING.

Fumiaki Tanaka, Konami honcho, has taken the stage, talking about how the game is going on sale in the age of casual games. He's saying how the game will make its release date.

"MGS4 has great graphics, gameplay and music," says Tanaka. "Everything." He's talking about the power of the PS3. How they want to make more great games. Now he's talking about the special Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 console.

The game will go on sale as scheduled and there will be big advertising campaigns and tie-ups.

Tanaka just introduced Kojima.

Kojima has taken the stage, saying that the game is finished. "It was a difficult game to make," he says. "It took a long time to finish." Since the game was the last in the series, the staff had to deal with that challenge. The PS3 hardware and HD game also presented challenges. Also the worldwide release.

"I thought about giving up," says Kojima. "But I had to finish it for the fans."

"Now, there is a casual boom," he says.

He's talking about taking risks, how it's important to take risks. How risks are important for the future of gaming.

"I'm not thinking of a Renaissance," he says, "but I'd like a return to gaming." Kojima has left the stage.

Watching the first PS3 MGS4 television ad. It shows scenes from the game. And a kid wrapped on in it, ignoring the phone.

Kaz Hirai has taken the stage, congratulating Konami and Kojima on finishing the game.

Hirai says he ended up playing the game for 2 hours and he didn't even know that much time had passed. "It's one of those games that you can get wrapped up in," says Hirai.

"Konami and Sony are taking this worldwide," says Hirai. "We are backing up MGS4's advertising."

Hirai mentions the special Metal Gear PLAYSTATION 3.

Hirai encourages folks to try out the game and the PS3, congratulations Konami again.

Now there's a photo opp. I take a pic. I shall post it later!

Oh! The English trailer, complete with MOVIE TRAILER GUY VOICE. Hey, this is pretty neat.

It's like a mega blockbuster movie trailer, complete with MOVIE VOICE GUY saying "This Summer"...

Now, Kojima is going to play through the game. For forty minutes. On a giant movie screen. Think about that.