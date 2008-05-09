Prince William Kicking Arse, Taking Names (At Wii Sports)

Prince William, future King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, is apparently a deft touch at Wii Sports. Oh, and shit-talking. While visiting a youth project in Wales, the Prince was challenged to a game of Wii Sports by 18 year-old Martyn James. Martyn got his arse kicked, with Prince William even taking the time to talk some trash to the poor kid, telling him (no doubt with a sly snarl on his face) "you know you're not allowed to beat me". All Martyn could say was "I was stitched up" before curtseying and walking, bowed, out of the room.

