The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Prince William Kicking Arse, Taking Names (At Wii Sports)

Prince William, future King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, is apparently a deft touch at Wii Sports. Oh, and shit-talking. While visiting a youth project in Wales, the Prince was challenged to a game of Wii Sports by 18 year-old Martyn James. Martyn got his arse kicked, with Prince William even taking the time to talk some trash to the poor kid, telling him (no doubt with a sly snarl on his face) "you know you're not allowed to beat me". All Martyn could say was "I was stitched up" before curtseying and walking, bowed, out of the room.

William Serves Up A New Talent [Sky News, via Go Nintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles