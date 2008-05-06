The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Prototype Gives Up On 2008 Release

One of this summer's blockbuster attempts from Sierra and Radical Entertainment won't show its face until next year, as GameSpot reports Prototype has been delayed until some time in 2009. Why? According to Sierra reps, "we need more time to deliver the game the team initially set out to create."

Let's hope that the version of Prototype they initially set out to create actually includes the co-op multiplayer portion that was recently axed. We won't hold our breath on that one, as Radical is probably taking the extra six months to perfect hoodie physics or make the explosions more explosion-y.

Prototype pushed to 2009 [GameSpot]

