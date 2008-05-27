PSN Accounts Hit One Million

A milestone. In Japan, Sony Computer Entertainment has announced that a million PS3 users have signed up for PSN accounts since the PLAYSTATION Network went live in November 2006. Every month, approximately 400,000 players access the PSN's PLAYSTATION Store. To celebrate, Sony is giving away one thousand ¥1,000 PLAYSTATION Network Tickets for use in the PLAYSTATION Store. That's nice of Sony!
PSN A Million [Game Watch Impress]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink