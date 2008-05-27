PSN Accounts Hit One Million

A milestone. In Japan, Sony Computer Entertainment has announced that a million PS3 users have signed up for PSN accounts since the PLAYSTATION Network went live in November 2006. Every month, approximately 400,000 players access the PSN's PLAYSTATION Store. To celebrate, Sony is giving away one thousand ¥1,000 PLAYSTATION Network Tickets for use in the PLAYSTATION Store. That's nice of Sony!

PSN A Million [Game Watch Impress]