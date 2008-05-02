The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PSP Continues To Rule Japanese Hardware Sales

It's the same old story. Boy meets Monster Hunter. Boy buys Monster Hunter. Boy buys PSP. We lose interest in the dreadfully boring and stable Japanese hardware market. Can't someone by 60,000 Xbox 360s and mix it up over there? We're getting tired of seeing that giant black mass dominate the Media Create hardware charts! Oh well. Maybe we'll feel better pointing out a PS3 sales blip on the release of Valkyria Chronicles and dreadful Xbox 360 numbers. Nope. That didn't help.

  • PSP - 92,411
  • Wii - 48,796
  • Nintendo DS - 42,435
  • PlayStation 3 - 9,107
  • PlayStation 2 - 7,108
  • Xbox 360 - 1,283

Media Create Weekly Sales

