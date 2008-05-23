The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PSP Still Dominating Japanese Charts As PS3 Slips

Hardware sales in Japan were down for the week of May 12 to 18, but there was no change in the ranking, one that's been fairly consistent since the release of Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G for the PSP. With only two PlayStation 3 games on the Media Create software chartsValkyria Chronicles and Pro Yakyuu Baseball 5, its not too surprising to see PS3 sales languishing. If the console is taken over by its predecessor, we can't imagine Sony will be too pleased. With Metal Gear Solid 4 just a few weeks away, though, we expect some might be holding off on their purchase to take advantage of bundle offerings.

  • PSP - 70,536
  • Wii - 41,572
  • Nintendo DS - 34,905
  • PlayStation 3 - 7,701
  • PlayStation 2 - 7,022
  • Xbox 360 - 1,474

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles