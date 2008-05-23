PSP Still Dominating Japanese Charts As PS3 Slips

Hardware sales in Japan were down for the week of May 12 to 18, but there was no change in the ranking, one that's been fairly consistent since the release of Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G for the PSP. With only two PlayStation 3 games on the Media Create software charts—Valkyria Chronicles and Pro Yakyuu Baseball 5, its not too surprising to see PS3 sales languishing. If the console is taken over by its predecessor, we can't imagine Sony will be too pleased. With Metal Gear Solid 4 just a few weeks away, though, we expect some might be holding off on their purchase to take advantage of bundle offerings.

PSP - 70,536

Wii - 41,572

Nintendo DS - 34,905

PlayStation 3 - 7,701

PlayStation 2 - 7,022

Xbox 360 - 1,474