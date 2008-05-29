PSP Used In Alleged Upskirt Crime

A deputy head of a Nagoya technical college has been arrested for supposedly using a PSP and PSP camera peripheral to look up the skirt of a 19 year-old female. On the 27th, the 59 year-old college administrator was apparently caught using the PSP Chotto Shot peripheral on the Nagoya Kintetsu train line. He has been arrested under anti-stalking legislation. The above TV news reenactment describes how the crime is believed to have gone down.
スカート内盗撮で59歳副校長を逮捕 [nikkansports via my game news flash]
