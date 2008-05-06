R2D2 Game Projector

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

My son has one of those cool remote control R2D2 robots, the one with a little cup holder that is absolutely perfect for holding an ice cold can of beer... and it sits under a thick layer of dust in the corner of his room, housing his one very cool hat. McWhertor would be proud. Me? I'm just bitter.

And now even more so when I see what could have been. Someone took one of those babbies and turned it into a projector that supports a whole slew of inputs including game consoles. That's right, you can play the Force Unleashed on a 260-inch picture coming from R2's head. Gets no cooler than that.

R2D2 DVD/games projector [Wonderland]

