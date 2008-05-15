Race Driver: GRID Multiplayer Details

Codemasters has revealed details about the multiplayer aspects of it's latest entry in the TOCA series, Race Driver: GRID - just GRID in the states. The ambitious racing title will feature 12-player online races with full car damage, meaning that if I play the game I will spend all my time online trying to hurt your car. 32 online racing events will take place on 80 circuits across 15 international locations.</p

The game also boasts a new online ranking system that tracks your career and awards experience points based on achievements you reach. For those of us who love racing but suck at it, the game will also feature spectator mode, allowing us to watch jealously as more competent players master hairpin curves that we'd normally be eating.

Race Driver: GRID ships on May 30th for the PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in Europe and June 3rd stateside.