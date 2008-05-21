Rare Mated Viva Pinata DS And 360

Only a company twisted enough to market a game to kids where the goal is to feed cute animals their dead and mate with their siblings could come up with this unholy pairing. Speaking to MTV Multiplayer's Stephen Totilo, Viva Pinata: Trouble In Paradise designer reveals that they had successfully connected the Xbox 360 and DS versions of the paper animal game...but it was too late.

"We got it to work, but it was too late in the development cycle," Cook said, presumably talking about the cycle of the DS game. If only they'd thought of it sooner, he laughed. "It's one of those things where you just kick yourself."

When I first read this I actually got shivers. Can you imagine what it would do to 360 sales if it starting connecting with games on the handheld everyone and their brother has two of? Would the fabled Halo DS be far behind? Would it come out in time for the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse to play it during culling breaks?

