The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rare Mated Viva Pinata DS And 360

Only a company twisted enough to market a game to kids where the goal is to feed cute animals their dead and mate with their siblings could come up with this unholy pairing. Speaking to MTV Multiplayer's Stephen Totilo, Viva Pinata: Trouble In Paradise designer reveals that they had successfully connected the Xbox 360 and DS versions of the paper animal game...but it was too late.

"We got it to work, but it was too late in the development cycle," Cook said, presumably talking about the cycle of the DS game. If only they'd thought of it sooner, he laughed. "It's one of those things where you just kick yourself."

When I first read this I actually got shivers. Can you imagine what it would do to 360 sales if it starting connecting with games on the handheld everyone and their brother has two of? Would the fabled Halo DS be far behind? Would it come out in time for the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse to play it during culling breaks?

Nintendo DS - Xbox 360 Connectivity Considered For 'Viva Pinata: Trouble In Paradise' [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles