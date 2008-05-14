Rare Puts Viva Pinata In Your Pocket This Spring

If you've ever wanted to snag one of those cute widdle Viva PiÃ±ata animals to carry along with you, now you can. Kinda. THQ and Rare announced Viva PiÃ±ata: Pocket Paradise for the Nintendo DS, releasing this Spring alongside the console sequel.

Originally announced at the New York Comic Con, the DS version will share themes with the original Viva PiÃ±ata, tasking players with nursing a neglected garden into a piÃ±ata paradise. Viva PiÃ±ata: Pocket Paradise will also introduce seven new piÃ±ata species, in addition to tutorial full motion videos from the Fox 4Kids TV series.

Full release follows the jump.