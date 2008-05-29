Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party Announced

Can't get enough Raving Rabbids? Well you're not alone, Ubisoft is crazy for their crazy hares as well.

Today the company announced a new Raving Rabbids title is coming to the DS and Wii this holiday season and that the Wii version will support the Balance Board.

"The Rayman Raving Rabbids titles have been an immense success, entertaining the world over," said Yves Guillemot, president and chief executive officer, Ubisoft. "The inclusion of the Wii Balance Board into the game was a huge source of inspiration for our development team and I guarantee you will see the Wii Balance Board used in ways that will be surprisingly unexpected!"

It sounds like the game will be like the other Raving Rabbids but this time getting players to do evil things to cows with the balance board... not that there's anything wrong with that.

