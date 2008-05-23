RE5 To Have Two-Player Co-op, Cover System

A series first. According to a now pulled GamesRadar article, Resident Evil 5 will feature a cooperative player available throughout the campaign which lets players drop in and out of co-op play. The new cover system mechanics will let players "lock to a wall and fire around the corner." When not in co-op model, the other character will be AI controlled. What's more, the game will feature a dodging movement controlled by the right analogue stick, and the game will take place in more open areas than previous RE titles.

Resident Evil 5 [GamesRadar via Shacknews]