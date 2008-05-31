Red Alert 3 Features Woman Who Could Easily Kill You

Help me please. I am not sure if I am supposed to be excited by EliteXC fighter and American Gladiator Gina Carano, dressed up to portray deadly Soviet commando Natasha (because they only have one girl's name in the Soviet Union) in Command & Conquer Red Alert 3.
On the one hand, she really is doing amazing things to that tight shorts and tiny jacket ensemble, and the gun adds a certain something. She is rather pretty and well-spoken for someone who beats up other people for a living.
On the other hand, she beats up other people for a living and could probably kill me with an errant thought, or hell, even on accident, like some terrifying all grown-up Elmira from Tiny Toons, hugging and squeezing me until I die.
Phew, nevermind. Invoking Tiny Toons always cancels out any excitement...well, unless we're talking mink.
She has left opponents lying defeated in the cages of EliteXC mixed martial arts competitions and would-be contenders gasping for air throughout Gladiator Arena in American Gladiators. And now America's "Crush" is ready to lay waste to the battlefields in Command & Conquer Red Alert 3.
Electronic Arts announced today that rising star and undefeated EliteXC MMA fighter Gina Carano will be starring as Natasha, a deadly Soviet commando, in Red Alert 3, one of the most anticipated strategy games of the year coming to the PC and Xbox 360 this holiday season. Carano will not only appear in person and in high-definition as Natasha as part of Red Alert 3's live-action movies, but will also be featured digitally as a playable unit in the game.
"The last year has been such a whirlwind for me, from everything that's happening with EliteXC this weekend to American Gladiators and now with EA and Red Alert 3," said Carano. "Natasha is such a cool, powerful character, her actions definitely speak louder than her words which is something I definitely identify with. I can't wait to see how everything turns out and I hope all of the gamers out there have a great time wreaking havoc as me."
Carano can be seen tomorrow night headlining the undercard on CBS during EliteXC's "Saturday Night Fights", the first MMA card to air on broadcast network television and every Monday night on NBC slamming would-be contenders as "Crush" on NBC's popular American Gladiators series. Carano joins a prestigious list of stars that have crossed over to appear in the Command & Conquer franchise's trademark live-action video movies, including: James Earl Jones (Star Wars), Josh Holloway (Lost), Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars), Michael Biehn (The Terminator, Aliens), Natasha Henstridge (Species), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Jennifer Morrison (House), and Michael Ironside (Top Gun).
Hear more from Carano on her upcoming fight and her first foray into the world of video games in Red Alert 3 in this month's episode of BattleCast PrimeTime on Command & Conquer TV, debuting today at noon PDT at www.commandandconquer.com, the home of everything C&C. And stay tuned for more announcements surrounding the star-studded cast of Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 this summer.
