Red Alert 3 Features Woman Who Could Easily Kill You



Help me please. I am not sure if I am supposed to be excited by EliteXC fighter and American Gladiator Gina Carano, dressed up to portray deadly Soviet commando Natasha (because they only have one girl's name in the Soviet Union) in Command & Conquer Red Alert 3.

On the one hand, she really is doing amazing things to that tight shorts and tiny jacket ensemble, and the gun adds a certain something. She is rather pretty and well-spoken for someone who beats up other people for a living.

On the other hand, she beats up other people for a living and could probably kill me with an errant thought, or hell, even on accident, like some terrifying all grown-up Elmira from Tiny Toons, hugging and squeezing me until I die.

Phew, nevermind. Invoking Tiny Toons always cancels out any excitement...well, unless we're talking mink.