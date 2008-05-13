The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Reiteration - Assault Heroes 2 This Wednesday

In case you weren't paying attention around the end of April, Sierra Online's Assault Heroes 2 is this week's Xbox Live Arcade release. The game picks up where the first left off, with our heroes realising that the enemy the vanquished in their last adventure was merely a pawn of something much more sinister. The new game features enhanced foot combat complete with a dodge roll manoeuvre, the ability to hijack enemy vehicles (perhaps to ease you away from GTA for five minutes), and combat that takes you over land, sea, and eventually into the depths of space. Assault Heroes 2 hits the 800 MS point sweet spot and will be available early Wednesday morning.

