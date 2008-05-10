The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Reminder: Get Your Gears Of War 2 Fix Tonight. Both GameTrailers TV and 1UP have promised a first look at Epic Games highly anticipated Xbox 360 sequel tonight so set your alarm clock and/or DVR accordingly. 1UP promises its Gears of War 2 GameVideos.com footage is exclusive, but GT TV used three exclamation points in its media blast, so we're equally excited about both.

