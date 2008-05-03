The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Reminder: Team Fortress 2 Free Weekend Underway. If you were planning on kicking some dust around this weekend, your gaming cupboard dry of thrills, remember that Team Fortress 2 is free all weekend. It's got that fancy new Payload game type now, so if you don't mind playing with ten thousand Medics starved for Steam achievements, fire it up. You can't beat the (temporary) price. Details here.

