Report Casts Doubt On GTA IV Related Stabbing

A stabbing reported by the BBC to have occurred by a perpetrator waiting in line for a midnight UK launch of Grand Theft Auto IV may be completely unrelated and the result of "media panic." VNU cites GamesRadar as the source, which credits a GameStation employee who told the outlet that the crime committed against a passer-by "had categorically not pre-ordered the game" and that the victim was not in the store's queue.

Theories abound that drunken pub goers nearby had been the ones getting all stabby. It's all so confusing and tangential, but at least we got a fun story out of it! :(

Grand Theft Auto stabbing disputed [VNU]

GTA stabbing "nothing to do with GTA" [GamesRadar]