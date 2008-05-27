The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Research Says Video Games Are For Dudes

Stanford professor Allan Reiss published an article in the Journal of Psychiatric Research which states that women are not a driven as men in gaming. His research analysed MRI data that showed activity in brain's mesocorticolimbic centre, the area typically associated with reward and addiction, for both sexes. However! There was more acitviy in the male brain. According to Reiss:

These gender differences might help explain why males are more attracted to, and more likely to become "hooked" on, video games than females. I think it's fair to say that males tend to be more intrinsically territorial. It doesn't take a genius to figure out who historically are the conquerors and tyrants of our species.

Certainly, Reiss might have evidence in hard science, but it sure sounds like he's totally underestimating women. Lots of them are "hooked" on games! Some are tyrants, too!!

