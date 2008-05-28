Ahead of a more detailed showing at tomorrow's CAPTIVATE08 event, Capcom have released a few "new" screens for Resident Evil 5. You may have seen them previously as Japanese mag scans, but these are proper screens, so enjoy the jump in quality. Aside from the fact they look like real shots from real in-game footage, there's not much to see aside from some shambling zombies and a bloody chainsaw.
Resident Evil 5 Screens
