The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Resident Evil 5 Trailer Outbreak This Friday

If you're looking for a reason to continue your existence until at least late Friday night, be aware that the new trailer for Resident Evil 5—rumored to feature Chris Redfield's sidekick—will be debuting on GameTrailers TV this weekend. In addition to that, we'll also get a peek at EA's Facebreaker and an updated look at LucasArt's Fracture, which seems to have received one more facelift. The GT TV promo teases it all.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles