Resident Evil 5 Trailer Outbreak This Friday

If you're looking for a reason to continue your existence until at least late Friday night, be aware that the new trailer for Resident Evil 5—rumored to feature Chris Redfield's sidekick—will be debuting on GameTrailers TV this weekend. In addition to that, we'll also get a peek at EA's Facebreaker and an updated look at LucasArt's Fracture, which seems to have received one more facelift. The GT TV promo teases it all.