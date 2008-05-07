Resistance 2 will Feature Eight-Player Co-Op, 60-player Multiplayer

Resistance 2 will feature eight-player co-op which will have its own story, characters and rewards, Ted Price, president of Insomniac Games, told the folks at today's UK Sony Gamers Day.

Multiplayer will support up to 60 players and include Chimera, again, it will also be structured in a way to bring back a sense of intimacy. There will be squads within these mammoth fights, making the game feel more personal and filled with skirmishes instead of giant, faceless wars. The game will use some sort of system to make sure you always respawn near the same group of players, so you can really start to gun for them.

R2, which is six months from hitting shelves, will also include persistent levels which you earn by getting points for things like helping out your team.

