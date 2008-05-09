Retailer Lets Slip Australian Super Smash Bros. Brawl Release Date?

The boys at PALGN have spotted a June 26 release date for Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Brawl at online store TopShop.
You may remember TopShop also had info on the street date for the Dual Shock 3 controller. The date turned out to be correct. So this, friends, is a good sign. Now, if only Nintendo could confirm...
Super Smash bros Brawl [Topshop, via PALGN]
This is as good as confirmed as as the retail signage push at EB is in full swing here after a recent visit. Id be suprised if they do not have the date.