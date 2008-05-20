Retailer Strikes Up Dragon Quest Shortage Fears (Again!)

Excited about Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride? Well, mister, take that excitement elsewhere. According to Japanese retailer Tsutaya, the DS remake will be in short supply when it goes on sale on July 17th. A Tsutaya notice reads:

An Important Notice From TSUTAYA

Regarding reserves for DS title Dragon Quest (7/17 on sale), security the product is difficult as the shipment from the maker is limited. Therefore, we cannot guarantee the game for customers who pre-order from now. Please understand this in advance.

Huh. That sounds a lot like what happened last year at TSUTAYA when Dragon Quest IV went on sale. What a kwinky-dink. Can't wait until the next DQ remake goes on sale at TSUTAYA. Wonder what will happen? Oh, the suspense, it's killing me!

