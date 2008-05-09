Return To LotRO Free This Weekend

Turbine is celebrating the first anniversary of the Lord of the Rings Online as previously mentioned, and they're giving lapsed players a chance to come back and see what's changed since they bucked up and kicked the hobbit (so ashamed of myself). Between now and May 12th, players who have cancelled their account may log back in for free, spend several hours patching, and then experience the new features they've missed out on, such as...

* New Region - Explore the icy reaches of Forochel

* New Quests - Over 100 new quests

* Hobby System - Feel like going fishing?

* Enhanced Monsterplay - New monster class: the Orc Defiler

* Looking For Fellowship Enhancements - Mustering Horns and UI improvements

* More customisation options - cosmetic clothing, travelling clothes, and barbershops!

* New PvMP dungeon - The Delving of Frór

* Return to Angmar - completely overhauled to enhance playability and fun

All of this, plus they added more cowbell. What more do you people want?