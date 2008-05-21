Rich Nerds Want To Build A Utopian City In The Ocean And...Wait A Minute...

We all know what happened to Rapture. Nutty smart folks thought they could build a utopian world under the ocean, they couldn't, whole thing went to the dogs, everybody died. We all learned a lesson. A lesson lost on three super-rich SIlicon Valley types (including the founder of PayPal), who have founded the the Seasteading Institute, with the goal of moving out into the ocean and creating a world "with diverse social, political, and legal systems". While their buildings won't be built under the waves (they'll be built atop them, on floating platforms), the basic principle remains: they're going to get smug, they're going to mess with things they shouldn't mess with, everybody is going to die.
Peter Thiel Makes Down Payment on Libertarian Ocean Colonies [Wired]
