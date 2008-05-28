Rock Band Saves Couple's Marriage

You always hear the horror story - shrill, nagging wife concerned about husband's video game "addiction." But Salon brings us an elegant, nuanced tale where the wife recognises she's somehow grown from a hopeful young rock groupie into a nagging shrew, frustrated because her husband won't take his noise-cancelling headphones off.
"If you don't stop playing that game right now, I'm filing for divorce!" I holler. He can't hear me. You know, the headphones.
But this was all BRB, Before Rock Band.
The article's a touching, well-written story about how she stopped worrying and learned to love the Xbox. Rock Band helped this couple find middle ground, and the wife came to understand that using a video game to escape into a fantasy of who you hoped you'd turn out to be can make it a little more fun to be who you are.
How Rock Band saved my marriage [Salon]
