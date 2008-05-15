Rocketmen To Expand With Uranus In US Today, Tomorrow

Capcom has announced it will be bringing the expansion to Rocketmen: Axis of Evil to the North American PlayStation Store tomorrow with the Xbox Live Arcade version hitting today. Rocketmen: It Came From Uranus will set interested gamers back 400 Microsoft Points or $US 4.95 depending on your console of choice. You will, as with most expansions, need the original release. Full details on what's included in It Came From Uranus is after the jump.

A digitally-distributed add-on to Rocketmen: Axis of Evil

• Players must have already purchased Rocketmen: Axis of Evil in order to play It Came from Uranus

• Continue the Rocketmen saga with your characters from the original game.

• 400 XBLA points / $US 4.95 PSN Store

3 New Weapons

• Blobber: Shoots blobs of goo at enemies, does damage over time in the part of the ground that it covers.

• Beamer: Shoots lighting at enemies, does high intensity damage.

• Bomber: Shoots grenades instead of bullets; grenades explode on impact doing damage.

2 New Secondary Weapons

• Falcon: Robotic falcon that attacks enemies automatically

• Screw bomb: Rocket that turns into a proximity mine on impact

3 New Levels

• Level 11 - Finding Jane: The player must escape the Saturnian prison mine and reclaim Nick's ship, the Icarus Jane.

• Level 12 - Clear the Asteroids: The player must clear a path for the ship through Saturn's rings

• Level 13 - The Plan: The player must make his way through the Saturnian palace and convince Angelica, leader of the Saturnians, to join the Alliance.

New Enemies

• Saturnian Marine

• Saturnian Elite

• Heavy Mining Terra Scientists

• Terra Rocket Marines

• Saturnian Pit Boss

• Saturnian Asteroid Demolition Machine

• Lord Angelica