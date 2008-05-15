Rocketmen To Expand With Uranus In US Today, Tomorrow

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Capcom has announced it will be bringing the expansion to Rocketmen: Axis of Evil to the North American PlayStation Store tomorrow with the Xbox Live Arcade version hitting today. Rocketmen: It Came From Uranus will set interested gamers back 400 Microsoft Points or $US 4.95 depending on your console of choice. You will, as with most expansions, need the original release. Full details on what's included in It Came From Uranus is after the jump.

A digitally-distributed add-on to Rocketmen: Axis of Evil

• Players must have already purchased Rocketmen: Axis of Evil in order to play It Came from Uranus
• Continue the Rocketmen saga with your characters from the original game.
• 400 XBLA points / $US 4.95 PSN Store

3 New Weapons
• Blobber: Shoots blobs of goo at enemies, does damage over time in the part of the ground that it covers.
• Beamer: Shoots lighting at enemies, does high intensity damage.
• Bomber: Shoots grenades instead of bullets; grenades explode on impact doing damage.

2 New Secondary Weapons
• Falcon: Robotic falcon that attacks enemies automatically
• Screw bomb: Rocket that turns into a proximity mine on impact

3 New Levels
• Level 11 - Finding Jane: The player must escape the Saturnian prison mine and reclaim Nick's ship, the Icarus Jane.
• Level 12 - Clear the Asteroids: The player must clear a path for the ship through Saturn's rings
• Level 13 - The Plan: The player must make his way through the Saturnian palace and convince Angelica, leader of the Saturnians, to join the Alliance.

New Enemies
• Saturnian Marine
• Saturnian Elite
• Heavy Mining Terra Scientists
• Terra Rocket Marines
• Saturnian Pit Boss
• Saturnian Asteroid Demolition Machine
• Lord Angelica

