Rockstar's Houser - Fuck Casual Gaming

Apparently the post Grand Theft Auto IV release has the bravado reaching all-new levels over at Rockstar. In an interview with New York Magazine, Rockstar VP and GTA IV co-writer Dan Houser had some decidedly negative things to say about the industry's shift towards casual gaming.

Yeah, fuck all this stuff about casual gaming. I think people still want games that are groundbreaking...We're hopefully going to prove that there's also a very big audience for people who want entertainment in another form, who think of games as being a narrative device that can challenge movies.

Perhaps a bit harsh, but I suppose you're allowed to wear slightly larger testicles when your new release is generating news stories in every news publication that even has the faintest interest in the industry. I'd suggest we all stage some sort of Peggle-playing protest, but then I'd have no one to play Bomb Da Base with.

Rockstar Games' Dan Houser on Grand Theft Auto IV and Digitally Degentrifying New York [New York Magazine via Eurogamer]

